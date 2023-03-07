A dangerous Warrnambool CBD roundabout will get a $400,000 makeover, but one city councillor is concerned about how it will impact traffic.
The council has received $429,906 in blackspot funding to upgrade the Kepler and Lava streets roundabout with works set to start in the next financial year.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris told Monday's public council meeting she had concerns about how the upgrade would impact traffic flow in the CBD.
"As the majority of this council did vote to keep pedestrian crossings at CBD roundabouts, this new one I imagine will be refurbished to reflect the same design," she said.
"I do have concerns about how this will further impact CBD traffic."
Four crashes at the intersection over five years prompted the move to bring the roundabout into line with other roundabouts in the CBD.
It will include wombat crossings, improved alignment of the central traffic island - which will also be enlarged - and kerb modifications with splitter islands at all approaches.
"These improvements are consistent with other redeveloped CBD intersections which has created favourable safety outcomes," a council spokesman said.
"Design work is under way, with the project to be delivered in the 2023-24 financial year."
The upgraded roundabouts in the city centre, which prioritised pedestrians over motorists, sparked backlash from the community.
When they were first installed during the major revamp of Liebig Street in 2018, a petition was started by Cr Paspaliaris before she was elected calling for them to be changed. It attracted more than 5800 signatures. The roundabouts were reviewed and last year the councillors voted 5-2 to keep them.
The council has also made an application for blackspot funding to upgrade the Queens and Botanic roads roundabout.
