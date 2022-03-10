news, latest-news,

A $3 million plan to ease traffic chaos at school zones around Warrnambool's Botanic Gardens could soon see the installation of more 'wombat ' crossings, roundabout upgrades and a one-way street. A major overhaul of the "notoriously bad" precinct comes after the city council put it under the microscope over growing safety concerns in the area that has been the scene of 13 crashes in five years - two of them serious. The new plan, funded by the Traffic Accident Commission, recommends 39 changes to make it safer including turning the King Street intersection into a 'wombat' roundabout like the controversial Liebig Street ones - a move that comes with a $432,000 price tag. Three other roundabouts in the precinct have been earmarked for $250,000 upgrades with raised crossings. Plans also include 15 raised or 'wombat' crossings mid-street within the precinct at a cost of about $90,000 each. Traffic would also be banned from turning right from both Canterbury Road and Wentworth Street into Botanic Road, while the section of Queens Road outside AquaZone would become one-way. While the plan acknowledges that council has plans to extend Bromfield Street across the Merri River with a new bridge, it says it is "not going to happen" in the short-term. There are also plans for new footpaths on Cockman, Ardlie, Bromfield streets and Botanic Road costing about $400,000. Parking bans are also being considered for some areas. Congested school drop-off and pick-ups at schools with "insufficient" capacity are increasing the risk of accidents, the report says. "Whilst the schools have some dedicated parking and stopping facilities they are not sufficient to meet demand," it said. "This means that vehicles often stop inappropriately with consequent adverse impacts on traffic flow, safety and general amenity." It was most noticeable along Botanic Road, the report says, while also highlighting the "hold-ups" caused at the Bromfield Street roundabout by parents at pick-up times. The plan suggests putting more drop-off parking in various locations. The final draft of the plan was adopted at Monday's council meeting and the council is seeking public feedback. Cr Ben Blain said the traffic management plan was the first of its kind done in Warrnambool and called for more to be done across the city. "This piece of work is important in deciding the future road treatments in the are not just for cars but pedestrians and cyclists, especially because there are so many schools," he said. "I'm hoping this will make it safer for the students." Cr Blain said the document would be critical in the future when the council seeks funding to implement the recommendations. Cr Debbie Arnott said the fact that the TAC had funded the plan was a "win" for the council. "This area all around is notoriously bad for traffic and pedestrian and bike rider safety," she said. Cr Angie Paspaliaris said it was "super important to have a formal plan because there was so much happening in the small precinct from schools to the hospitals, AquaZone and the Botanic Gardens. "It is a very important project to improve safety for this particular area," she said. Mayor Richard Ziegeler said that if anything, the plan didn't extend far enough because it didn't include the highway, but he pointed out that that was because it was funded by a different body. Dangerous intersections on Raglan Parade at Botanic Road and Ardlie Street are earmarked for upgrades, including traffic lights, but so far no date has been set for any work to begin. He said the plans was long overdue and was desperately needed.

