The Standard reporters Anthony Brady and Lillian Altman have compiled a guide on which artists to see and where to eat and drink at this weekend's Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Program director Justin Rudge is at the helm of the festival for the second time.
"I'm feeling great. Obviously the whole music industry and world has had a struggle for a few years and certainly this year I'm realising things are easier the second time around. I'm just getting excited," he said.
Warrnambool's Zoe Borthwick is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter taking part in the Future Folk program which gives south-west youth the chance to be part of the festival.
Her set will include originals. "I feel so privileged. I'm so lucky to get this opportunity at the festival. To be able to play in front of so many people is pretty crazy," Zoe said.
Port Fairy Folk Festival's Artist of The Year is award-winning Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist Liz Stringer. With six studio albums under her belt, she was selected following 18 months of performing in Midnight Oil with backing vocals and instrumentals. She opened for the iconic band in Australia, New Zealand and North America.
Billy Bragg: The English musician and activist is the one to see. His sets at the River stage on Sunday, from 7pm-8.15pm and Monday, 11.45am-1pm are sure to be packed to the rafters with thousands of concert-goers.
Vieux Farka Touré: Ever heard music by a Malian artist?
If you want to find out what this West African musician can produce head to the River stage on Friday from 7pm-8pm and Pyipgil Gundidj from 2pm-3pm on Saturday.
Grigoryan Brothers: Sibling duo Slava and Leonard have been dubbed "the finest musicians of their generation".
They grace the River stage on Sunday from 5.30pm-6.30pm, and Pypgil Gundidj on Monday from 10.15am-11.15am.
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band: This "high energy" seven-piece funk and reggae group is "the next hot act" to come out of Arnhem Land following the success of multi-award-winning Yolngu rapper Baker Boy and rock band King Stingray.
See them at the Shebeen on Friday from 7.15-8.15pm and the Archie Roach Foundation stage on Saturday from 9.30pm-10.30pm.
Warrnambool's Find Your Voice Collective is the biggest group with 258 choir singers. They'll be joined by guest artists Eric Bibb, 19-Twenty, Steve Poltz, Scott Cook and The Waifs on the Shebeen stage.
There's always plenty to quench a thirst. The Shebeen is always a popular spot to catch up for a drink or two while the Speakeasy Bar is located behind the Ocean stage. New this year is an outdoor Craft Bar serviced by Koroit's Noodledoof Brewing Co.
A fun inclusion at this year's festival is the new mini golf area which is sure to be a well patronised zone, with the urge to challenge yourself, or a friend, an almost irresistible one, even at something as relaxed as a music festival. Some scores are sure to be settled by the time Monday comes around.
For those who aren't venturing into the main arena, a trip to Port Fairy is still worthwhile with a Street Fair held across the weekend. The collaboration between the festival, Moyne Shire Council and Port Fairy traders includes a children's area, live music, markets and a busking competition and street performers.
While the festival began on Friday and goes through to Monday, its flow on to the town extends beyond this timeline. Port Fairy has been inundated with visitors since early in the week. "It's really pleasing to see the positive effect the festival has on the town," Port Fairy Folk Festival president John Young said. "It does go further than just the festival days and that is a great thing for Port Fairy."
With an influx of people to the seaside town, it can sometimes be hard to find some room at the inn. The Port Fairy Show Society has ensured there is somewhere for everyone to lay their head with camping spots for 350 people at the showgrounds. This annual show fundraiser eases the financial pressure on the show committee.
The festival's hard-working construction crew has been at it for the past couple of weeks and are ahead of schedule to have everything ready for the iconic event this weekend.
