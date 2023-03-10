The Standard
Port Fairy Folk Festival is running at Southcombe Park from March 10 to 13

Lillian Altman
Anthony Brady
By Lillian Altman, and Anthony Brady
Updated March 10 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 2:30pm
I'm feeling great. Obviously the whole music industry and world has had a struggle for a few years and certainly this year I'm realising things are easier the second time around.

- Justin Rudge
Port Fairy Folk Festival program director Justin Rudge at the putt putt game which is a new edition to the site this year. It will be free for anyone to use. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Standard reporters Anthony Brady and Lillian Altman have compiled a guide on which artists to see and where to eat and drink at this weekend's Port Fairy Folk Festival.

