Ready to roll: Your guide to the 2024 Hampden league netball season

The Hampden league open grade netball season is back for another season with ten hungry teams vying for the ultimate prize.
South Warrnambool has ruled the roost in Hampden league netball for the past two seasons, so can the Roosters make it a three-peat and rubber-stamp a dynasty?
Or can the likes of a Cobden Koroit, Hamilton Kangaroos, Warrnambool or even a transformed Port Fairy make a splash?
Here's how the clubs are shaping up ahead of Good Friday.
Coach: Emily Stephens
Last season: Eighth
Off-season changes: The Magpies have added some exciting talent to its ranks, namely attacking shooter Leah Perkins from Colac Imperials and Matilda Pollard (Sebastopol) and Lily Eldridge (Colac) to bolster the list. Those additions should all slot into the open grade side comfortably and create some much-needed depth.
More: Improvement is on the radar for the Magpies in 2024 as they look to build on an eighth-placed finish last season. The youthful open squad will have taken plenty out of a season where the emerging crop got plenty of court time and with some handy recruits will hopefully bridge the gap between their best and worst and start to make up some ground. Expect a few more tough learnings this season but there is reason to believe that the group can make some in-roads.
Coach: Sophie Hinkley
Last season: Runners-up
Off-season changes: There's been a raft of changes at Bomberland, namely coach Sophie Hinkley, Sarah Moroney and Remeny McCann who will all miss the season with pregnancy while Sophie Blain is out long-term with injury and Amy Hammond departs for the Geelong league. But some nice additions to the open squad in Molly Hutt, Grace Taylor, Lara Taylor, Jess Walsh and Matilda Darcy should slot in comfortably.
More: It's going to be a new-look Cobden in season 2024 as it looks to get the monkey off the back and breakthrough for an open grade netball premiership after a few years of near misses. Expect some younger players to step up to the grade and be given a taste of open netball. There is still some exceptional talent in the squad with Alicia Blain, Nadine McNamara and Emily and Jaymie Finch leading the way, which should ensure the Bombers stay in the premiership hunt.
Coach: Emma Sommerville
Last season: Fourth
Off-season changes: A bit of movement across the open squad this season with Madsie Phillips, Danielle Vankalken and Leesa Iredell not playing, but the latter will assist mentor Emma Sommerville on the sidelines. The Kangaroos have welcomed plenty of new faces including Imogen Thomas, Maddox Ryan, Mimi Chun, Saskia Gould and Grace Cleaver into the open squad.
More: It's going to be interesting to see how the Kangaroos, one of the surprise packets of the 2023 season, deal with the complexities of not having a home base this year. The Kangaroos will be desperate to build on last season's promise with coach Emma Sommerville confident the group can continue to head in the right direction and start to push right up towards the pointy-end of the table.
Coach: Danielle McInerney
Last season: Third
Off-season changes: McInerney returns to the club as open coach after mentoring the Saints in 2021 and has put together a youthful squad of players who will be hoping to gel together. Kasey Barling (pregnancy) will miss the entire season but the squad has remained intact.
More: Expect a youthful squad this season as the Saints look to remain in the premiership hunt but with enough of a senior core to guide them through. Two of the most talented players within the club, cousins Shelby O'Sullivan and Indi O'Connor, who are boarding at Geelong College this year, will still feature when available and loom as players to watch. Expect some changes in game style after mixing things up in pre-season.
Coach: Mandy Van Rooy
Last season: Sixth
Off-season changes: Mid-courter Kate O'Meara is a significant boost to the open squad having enjoyed three dominant years playing Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands league and is a star. New coach Mandy van Rooy has extensive experience in the hot seat and will bring a new-look to the Eagles. After relinquishing coaching duties, having Maddison Vardy back in a playing capacity is almost like a virtual recruit.
More: New Eagles coach Mandy Van Rooy is a highly credentialed and well-known figure and will lead the open squad this season as they look to surge back into finals. Kate O'Meara as a playing assistant is a quality addition. There is no reason why the Eagles can't quickly bounce back and return to play finals.
Coach: Lisa Arundell
Last season: Last
Off-season changes: A huge raft of recruits for the new-look Seagulls under new mentor Lisa Arundell with a swag of former Warrnambool and District league coaches in Rebecca Mitchell (Panmure), Stacy Dunkley (Russells Creek) and Jemmah Lambevski (Old Collegians) all coming across. Ex-Allansford captain and shooter Emma Stacey has also joined the club.
More: A new coach, one who is revered for her premiership success with Nirranda joins the club alongside some gun recruits from the district league, all of whom have prior experience and will have no issues with the switch. But the real question is, how will they all gel together into one cohesive team? It makes the Seagulls one of the most intriguing teams to place this season. It's going to be a completely new team, and with more depth across the senior grades will make for some interesting selection decisions.
Coach: Laura Kelly
Last season: Ninth
Off-season changes: The returning Laura Kelly is back at Tigerland and will steer the ship as playing-coach in an exciting coup. Shakira Stuchbery is a quality addition to the group having played a handful of matches last season. Millie Ferguson and Maddi Stone have come to the club and will be welcome additions. Tyleah Barr and Maddie Stone haven't returned for this year.
More: Mentor Laura Kelly is excited to see strong numbers on the track and believes the buy-in has been plain to see but anticipates it's going to be a very different team after a challenging 2023 season. Importantly, the Tigers have a full squad to pick from and will be hoping a few seasoned recruits and some young players can make the team more competitive.
Coach: Will Jamison
Last season: Premiers
Off-season changes: Meg Carlin and Gen O'Connor have joined the reigning premiers and significantly improve the club's already impressive depth after the key loss of 2023 best on court Annie Blackburn who has moved overseas. Annie O'Brien, Olivia Marris have also departed. Reigning Geelong league best and fairest Emma Buwalda signed on the eve of the season and looms as one of the Hampden league's biggest stars.
More: While the reigning premiers will have a few new players in the mix this season, the Roosters couldn't be better placed to give a three-peat of open netball premierships a shake. Emma Buwalda's inclusion is simply enormous in adding to the abundance of star power already in the squad. The Roosters are going to be very, very hard to stop once again.
Coach: Kym Grundy
Last season: Seventh
Off-season changes: Hollie Castledine has departed to rivals Warrnambool after one season at the club but aside from that the Bloods are looking fairly stable ahead of the season under new coach Kym Grundy.
More: Incoming open netball coach Kym Grundy is a passionate Bloods club person and stepped up after Sharni Moloney stood down in January and will be hoping her squad can improve on a seventh-placed finish last year. The likes of Jacqui Arundell and Ebony Knights will remain as the senior core while Emma Lucas will guide the next wave of players of coming through again. Bailee Overweter has enjoyed an impressive pre-season and is one to watch. Expect some impressive junior players to get their senior opportunities this season.
Coach: Kate Lindsey
Last season: Fifth
Off-season changes: Goal defender Hollie Castledine has crossed from Terang Mortlake after one season and will slot in nicely to Kate Lindsey's line-up, while ex-Merrivale star Carly Peake returns to Hampden league level and adds experience, attacking flair and leadership to a stable group. Her last few seasons in the Warrnambool and District league were exceptional.
More: The Blues addressed some key needs on a recruiting front in the off-season with Kate Lindsey returning to the Reid Oval-based club this season after time away. There is some expectation the Blues can drastically improve on their fifth-placed finish in 2023 and climb up the table. Carly Peake and Hollie Castledine add to an established group featuring excellent netballers such as Amy Wormald on the list so expect the group to provide plenty of opposition headaches this season.
