Ready to roll: Your guide to the 2024 Hampden league netball season

More: A new coach, one who is revered for her premiership success with Nirranda joins the club alongside some gun recruits from the district league, all of whom have prior experience and will have no issues with the switch. But the real question is, how will they all gel together into one cohesive team? It makes the Seagulls one of the most intriguing teams to place this season. It's going to be a completely new team, and with more depth across the senior grades will make for some interesting selection decisions.