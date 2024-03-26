Major coup as reigning premiers land prized netball recruit

A dynamic goal shooter fresh off a league best and fairest in Geelong has joined the ranks of the Hampden league ahead of season 2024.
Emma Buwalda, 24, who won the Geelong Football Netball League's A grade best and fairest after a dominant 2023 season for St Joseph's, has signed with reigning premier South Warrnambool in a major boost to the club's quest for a three-peat of open grade netball flags.
Buwalda plays for the Geelong Cougars in the Victorian Netball League alongside Roosters star Ally O'Connor and is expected to play every game at Hampden level this season in the attacking end.
Roosters open netball coach Will Jamison said it was an "exciting" coup for the club.
"She's a huge in for us, it's very exciting to bring someone of Emma's quality into our squad," he told The Standard.
"She just complements what we're already doing at South. The standards are quite good already and she'll just add to it.
"What's exciting is she seeked us out based on what we're trying to do and obviously conversations with Ally who she has strong links with."
Jamison said with the new rolling netball subs rule it would create a dynamic attacking end with fellow recruit Meg Carlin and Hollie Phillips.
"What's most exciting is having the rolling subs come into the league, it offers us something different, we see an opportunity to roll them all through the game with what we're doing on the attacking end," he said.
"It's an interesting piece of the puzzle we've added.
"That's what is most exciting. We've got more variety and more spread than previously now, it's really exciting. I know Meg (Carlin) has been working with Emma as well so it's been great for her."
Jamison said the star recruit was "really dedicated" at training and had slotted in perfectly to the club's culture.
He added Carlin, as well as the returning Gen O'Connor who is back playing alongside sister Ally, were also going to be excellent additions to the squad.
"Both have slotted in perfectly to our squad, they have great connections on court and from a cultural perspective, bought into that as well," he said.
The Roosters have all-but locked in a similar squad as last season ahead of the Good Friday standalone clash to kick off the season against Koroit, with Annie Blackburn, Olivia Marris and Annie O'Brien departing the club.
"The girls are super excited to get back out there, we've been training really hard and looking forward to hopefully getting the season off on a winning note," Jamison said.
Buwalda, originally from Horsham but now living and working in Geelong, said she was thrilled to join the club where her older sister Katie plays and hoped to build connections on and off the court.
"I'm really excited, its going to be heaps of fun," she said.
"I loved playing for St Joseph's, I made some great friends and learnt off some great coaches but it's a great opportunity.
"I'm excited to play more with Ally as well and build on those connections.
"Coming into a really developed team has been great, Will is a great coach and seems so knowledgeable. I'm excited to learn off them and build connections off them.
"Hopefully i'm going to add something to South."
