Opposite challenges fuelling Hampden league's best in new year

South Warrnambool netballer Ally O'Connor is confident the reigning premier has another level in it despite pressure "well and truly doubling" ahead of its bid to pull off the three-peat in 2024.
O'Connor, 24, will balance Hampden league duties with Victorian Netball League commitments after re-signing with Geelong Cougars' championship squad.
The two-time Hampden league open best and fairest winner is confident the Roosters have more to show after already scaling the league twice, with the integration of recruits Gen O'Connor and Meg Carlin into the line-up bringing both a fresh challenge and new energy into the group.
"We spoke about it last year - going back-to-back and the pressure - and that pressure has well and truly doubled now we've done two," O'Connor told The Standard.
"Three is anyone's goal and it's our goal. We're hungrier than ever.
"It's a build and we can only go up and (coach) Will (Jamison's) got the resources, he's got the knowledge, he's bringing in specialist coaches and we're going to cement everything we know.
"It's actually really exciting to know we've still got another step to go."
"Getting to play another season with my sister, it's a bit of a dream come true," the midcourter said.
"We've always said we wanted to play again together and South would be the place to do so.
"The last we played (together) was Cougars, that was about four-or-five years ago."
For O'Connor and her VNL pursuits, the upcoming campaign with Geelong is expected to be a building season.
After falling devastatingly short of a grand final berth - losing by two goals to Boroondara Express in the preliminary final - O'Connor said the Cougars' line-up would look different next year.
"I had two of my closest friends retire (from VNL)... I knew it would be a different year but I still have one of my best friends playing (Brooke Allan) so that was always a magnet for me to come back," she said.
"She the goal keeper to my wing defence - it's hard not to love playing with her."
O'Connor, who was among the team's captains last season, said she'd aim to provide a stronger voice on court for her younger teammates.
"We've got a few fresh faces and more younger players coming through," she said.
"It's kind of strange for me to say I'm the more experienced player now - at 24 I think I'm one of the oldest."
O'Connor is already in the midst of pre-season for South Warrnambool and Geelong, completing two sessions a week at each.
"It's gone from zero to 100 pretty quickly, the last time I played was the grand final, so a bit of a shock to the system but we're kind of on a roll now," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.