Reigning premier stocks up with talented netball recruits

WHEN talented netballer Gen O'Connor filled in for her former club this year, it sparked a desire to return full time.
O'Connor, 26, will play for back-to-back reigning premier South Warrnambool in the Hampden league in 2024 after nine seasons away.
Her Friendly Societies' Park homecoming will coincide with Meg Carlin's return to the club too.
Carlin, 18, has crossed from Warrnambool after one season at the Blues. She previously played for Koroit but started her junior career at South Warrnambool.
O'Connor will slot into the Roosters' defensive end while Carlin will play attack, helping fill the void left by 2023 grand final best-on-court medallist Annie Blackburn who is moving overseas and fellow shooter Olivia Marris who will remain in Melbourne for university commitments.
O'Connor played a one-off game for South Warrnambool this year, filling in against North Warrnambool Eagles in August.
"Once I played I was starting to feel quite competitive and I started watching more and they couldn't get rid of me really," she said.
She ended up helping on the bench during the Roosters' successful finals run.
"It showed me I wanted to have another crack at netball and play again," O'Connor said.
O'Connor has spent time in Geelong, Queensland and overseas since she last played for the Roosters.
She is now based in Warrnambool and is currently doing CRT teaching at various schools in the region.
Playing alongside younger sister and league best and fairest winner Ally again was a draw-card for the experienced netballer.
"I have missed having a home club and I am stoked to be back," O'Connor said.
"I am excited to be part of a group that takes it so seriously and I'm really keen to have a serious year and push myself and I think it's awesome this team is like that already.
"They do all the extra sessions and they all just want to do it for each other."
Carlin, who hopes to study nursing at university next year, is eager to add to her game and cement a spot in goals.
"I think it was too good an opportunity to turn down. I think getting coaching from Will (Jamison) when I represented Hampden was amazing," she said.
"I just loved it so much. I think (my goals) are just about development and just learning from such good coaches and such good players around me."
South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison said he was rapt to welcome O'Connor and Carlin back into the fold.
"We were fortunate to keep the majority of our playing group so the few spots we did have to fill, we've been really considered on how we filled them, making sure the players we bring in offer depth but also versatility." he said.
"It is going to mean next year we'll have a really different shape in both our attacking and our defensive ends.
"It means we can look at it like a fresh new year with a fresh new style."
Jamison is bullish about Carlin's potential.
"Meg is a really agile, tall player so will bring a new flair to the attacking end and I know Hollie (Phillips) is really excited to play with her as well," he said.
"Meg can play across goal attack and goal shooter but can move really well and has played in the centre court previously as well, so she gives us a lot of flexibility in the attacking end and Gen gives us some variety in how we want to play that defensive end."
Jamison confirmed premiership player Annie O'Brien would be sidelined for a significant period of time due to shoulder surgery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.