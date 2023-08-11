The Standard
Will Jamison re-signs as South Warrnambool netball coach for 2024 Hampden season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Will Jamison is staying the course as South Warrnambool's netball coach. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Will Jamison is staying the course as South Warrnambool's netball coach. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A coach whose team is undefeated as it aims for back-to-back Hampden league netball premierships has recommitted for another season.

