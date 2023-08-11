A coach whose team is undefeated as it aims for back-to-back Hampden league netball premierships has recommitted for another season.
South Warrnambool mentor Will Jamison will coach the club again in 2024.
He led the team to a drought-breaking open-grade flag in 2022 and has his players poised to defend the title in September.
Jamison, 37, said he was excited to build on the Roosters' foundation.
"We've had such a fun year this year - we've had some great success so far but it's just been a great group to work with," he said.
"I am really happy because six of the nine (regular players) have committed to the club next year - Ally Mellblom, Carly Watson, Meg Kelson, Ally O'Connor, Isabella Rea and Hollie Phillips.
"When you get a group that has such great synergy, you want to hold onto it. Regardless of what happens this season, I still think there's new ways we can play and greater development opportunities."
Jamison confirmed goal attack Annie Blackburn would be an omission.
"She is going travelling next year so she's not playing at all but we've known that for a while," he said.
"It leaves a gap and a big gap at that but it's an exciting opportunity for someone else to come in and change the way we play."
Jamison, a former Australian men's player, said he was eager to build on the programs, such as the Roosters' junior netball academy and Net Fit Gen, which were launched at Friendly Societies' Park this year.
"We put a new structure in place for how we wanted to execute the netball program," he said.
"We've definitely seen some short-term wins but we're definitely going to see some long-term benefits and we're starting to see them now.
"It's an exciting time and it's definitely something I wanted to see through next year."
Jamison and husband Nigel are parents to 18-month-old Jones.
They love South Warrnambool's family-friendly environment.
"It is such a family club and we know so many people up there and for Jones he's sort of grown up at the club," he said.
"He was born two weeks after we started pre-season last year. All the players know him well, he's got nine big sisters and he sees them every Saturday.
"We love being up at the club."
South Warrnambool plays top-five side North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield on Saturday but will be without goal shooter Hollie Phillips (hamstring).
