Big shift: Netball's new rolling sub rule 'a different lever you can pull'

A new netball rule designed to provide more freedom for player swaps within quarters is "probably the biggest change in a long time" to be implemented in the Hampden league.
The 'rolling sub' rule will come into play when reigning premier South Warrnambool hosts Koroit in the season opener on Good Friday at Friendly Societies' Park.
It will allow coaches - across both senior and junior grades - to make tactical changes within quarters rather than waiting until the quarter, half and three-quarter-time breaks. Previously subs were limited to injuries.
It comes after World Netball introduced a 'tactical sub' which allows changes to be made after a goal and includes time on which would push games out.
Netball Australia and Netball Victoria, which are affiliates of World Netball, have given leagues on tight, game-day time-frames the option of implementing a rolling sub instead.
Players will be free to come on and off the court during play or at a stoppage through an interchange area.
Changes can be made at any time "provided the umpire doesn't think you've interrupted play".
Game time will tick over, ensuring quarters - such as 15 minutes in open - don't blow out.
Suncorp Super Netball and Victorian Netball League both adopt rolling subs.
Roosters coach Will Jamison said he was excited to see the new rule come into effect in 2024.
"I think it's a sensible change in the sense that it does allow teams to make substitutions strategically and not have to pretend it's injury-based," he told The Standard.
"There are still injury time-outs, they're still there, it's just they'll be used for that.
"I think it will be interesting to see how different teams interpret and apply rolling substitutions.
"If you look at Suncorp and VNL, they do use it reasonably sparingly but it definitely does add a different element in terms of game strategy and player management."
Jamison, who has coached South Warrnambool to the past two open netball flags, said the rolling sub would give more flexibility when it came to blooding younger players in the top-grade.
"I also think there's a really good opportunity to develop juniors through those senior grades," he said.
"You can bring them on for shorter, managed periods of time to give them exposure but to also do it in an environment that is controlled."
The rolling sub could alter how clubs use their benches and will see a change to the scorers' role with the rolling subs to be noted.
Two sets of position bibs will help - one for those coming on the court and one for those coming off - make any substitutions smoother too.
"Our big emphasis is we're not going to use it just to mitigate fatigue," Jamison said.
"Our expectation is that, in open, we can run out 60 minutes (of play) comfortably.
"That was an emphasis for us last year so that won't change. I think we'll probably use it sparingly."
Jamison, who has a long history in netball as a player and coach, said the rolling sub rule was "without a doubt the biggest change in a long time".
"I can't see super shots coming in (locally) any time soon, so for that reason I don't anticipate any changes of this significance coming in for a little while after this either," he said.
"It's certainly exciting. It changes up the dynamics of a game. I am more interested to see how different teams apply it, based on their rosters."
Jamison is always trying to evolve his coaching and the rule will give him scope to do that.
"I think it's a different lever you can pull throughout a game to change the momentum or structure," he said.
"I am excited about the balance of our team this year and the variety across all the thirds so I think the rolling subs lends itself to that because we will have the ability to change up the shape of our game pretty regularly if we want to."
Jamison said it would be "a massive change for the score bench and managers" as well as umpires.
New Hampden league administration officer Trent Hill said clubs were asked for feedback on the options with the rolling sub considered the best fit as it didn't extend game time.
"With the tactical sub, you had to stop time," he said.
"It would prolong games and we've moved our Sunday (junior) netball to Saturdays and the start times could be blown out of the water if clubs use it four or five times a game."
