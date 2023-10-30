A netballer who coached with her sister and turned their side into a finalist is now preparing to take on the job solo.
Emma Sommerville will coach Hampden league outfit Hamilton Kangaroos in 2024.
The 31-year-old defender will have older sister Kellie, 32, for support with the midcourter to remain as a player after relinquishing her coaching duties.
"I will have a bench coach (yet to be announced) for game day which will be great, a good help," Emma said.
"It's what we wanted this season just gone, it's what we felt was missing, so I'm glad I can fill that role and have some eyes on the sidelines on a Saturday."
Emma is excited to take on more responsibility and build on the club's 2023 elimination final finish.
"We did a lot of legwork this season to put those things in place and with the players we've got, who will hopefully stick around, they do know the direction we're heading in," she said.
"Hopefully (we will) build on that rather than starting from where we were (at the start of) last season."
Emma heeded lessons from her first campaign in charge of the Roos.
"I was probably a bit too lenient. It's a bit tricky to be a friend and a coach with some of the players," she said.
"Knowing when to draw the line and step in more in that coaching position and when to be the friend (is something I am working on).
"I think the expectations set on the players will be a little bit different. Overall we were happy with where we went last season and where we got to so hopefully we won't change too much."
Hamilton Kangaroos' open netballers will start pre-season on Wednesday, November 1.
They will train at Pedrina Park given their home base Melville Oval is out of action as it undergoes multi-million dollar renovations.
"It is going to present a challenge, not having a home base," Emma said.
"It just disrupts everything and makes everything a lot trickier, things that are normally straightforward and simple.
"It just adds a bit of complexity. I know we want to work really hard together as a club and make sure we're still sticking together and moving forward."
