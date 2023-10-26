A patient rebuild is the course new Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas hopes will lead to the club's long-awaited maiden Hampden football league finals appearance.
The club, which joined the competition 11 years ago, is yet to finish in the top-five.
But Thomas, who has locked in a pre-season start date of November 1 at Friendlies Oval in Hamilton, is bullish about the Roos' home-grown talent and expects the current crop of players to form the nucleus of their first finals side.
"This season is all about development. We've got to keep building the club up and momentum up and try and reach some goals," he told The Standard.
"Next year is still going to be treated as a pre-season honestly. It's just going to take time to really develop the game style we want to implement.
"It's not going to happen over a pre-season, we're looking at an 18-month process."
Thomas said the bulk of the list had recommitted with talented youngsters such as Hamish Cook, Deacon White and Ethan Knight to complement the likes of key forward Darcy Russell and best-and-fairest winner Taine Morris.
"It's going to take time but we have to put the work into them," he said of the Roos' next generation.
"We are pretty lucky overall with the spread from the backs, mids and forwards.
"We're blessed with kids there. We're covered in all areas."
Thomas believes natural development coupled with hard work will help get the best out of the Roos' players.
"There's not too many guys over 25. There might be one or two," he said.
"Taine Morris is only 25, Darcy Russell is only 25 or 26.
"I think Darcy could be one of the premier forwards in the league with a bit of time and effort put into him.
"Our spine looks pretty strong with these guys running through there... and we've got Hamish Cook (in the forward line) and Will Povey is going to hold down a key position this year which is exciting."
The Kangaroos are open to welcoming new players from across the area with Thomas encouraging those interested to turn up to training.
"We want locals, that's the main thing at the moment. We want to build that local base up," he said.
Thomas has retired after a decorated playing career in the Hampden and Wimmera leagues.
He believes being a non-playing coach will help get the best out of a developing side.
"I can give the kids the development they need by being able to watch them, analyse them and sit back and give them a review they need," Thomas, a father of four, said.
Former coach Hamish Waldron - the veteran of the group - will stay on as a player and "play a big role".
"It is a massive thing to have a coach stay around a club like he is and it gives a lot of strength to the kids to see him out there working," Thomas said.
But injury has ended key defender Jandre Slabbert's playing days.
"Jandre's shoulder is not good. He has to go in and have an operation," Thomas said.
"He's planning to hang the boots up. He is still going to be around and be able to help out a bit."
