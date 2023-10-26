The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Brad Thomas busy preparing Hamilton Kangaroos for season 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas, pictured at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe, is ready for his first season in charge. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas, pictured at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe, is ready for his first season in charge. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A patient rebuild is the course new Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas hopes will lead to the club's long-awaited maiden Hampden football league finals appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.