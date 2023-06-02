HAMILTON Kangaroos have settled on a venue for their home games when Melville Oval becomes unavailable in early July.
The Hampden league club will play two rounds at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
It will host Koroit (round 16) and Camperdown (round 17) at the venue.
All senior football and netball will be played there.
Its final home game at Melville Oval will be against Portland in round 12 while it hosted South Warrnambool earlier in the season when the Roosters' change rooms were unavailable, meaning the round 14 fixture will now be played at Friendly Societies' Park.
Junior football and netball games, as well as women's football, are slated for Hamilton's Pedrina Park.
Hamilton Kangaroos chairman Lachy Patterson said there would be "considerable disruption" over the next 12 months but was confident the multi-million dollar project would provide long-term stability for the club.
The $8 million upgrade includes two new netball courts, a refurbished grandstand, an extension for football clubrooms and changerooms and a new function centre annexe with netball clubrooms and changerooms.
"I would like to thank the Glenthompson-Dunkeld FNC and Dunkeld Recreation Reserve members for their support of our club and willingness to assist," he said.
"While the beginning of next season will be disrupted by this construction, we will not be making any decision on the location of training and games for 2024 until we have an understanding of how the project is progressing."
