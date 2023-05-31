The Standard
Hamilton searching for potential football venue with Melville Oval upgrades to begin shortly

By Matt Hughes
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 1:30pm
Upgrades at Melville Oval are expected to start soon. File picture
Hamilton Kangaroos are still finalising a venue for their footballers to train and play with Southern Grampians Shire confirming planned upgrades to Melville Oval are on track to begin in early July.

