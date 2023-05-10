The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hamilton Kangaroos forced to move netball games and training away from Melville Oval

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton's netballers won't play and train at Melville Oval for the for the time being. Picture by Meg Saultry
Hamilton's netballers won't play and train at Melville Oval for the for the time being. Picture by Meg Saultry

While it will make things slightly more logistically challenging we accept that and understand that's what's got to be done in the short term.

- Lachy Patterson

Hamilton Kangaroos' netball sides will play their home games away from Melville Oval indefinitely after Netball Victoria ruled the courts "unsafe" to train and play on. The Hampden league club will now play its home games and train at the nearby Pedrina Park facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.