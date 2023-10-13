Port Fairy recruit Stacy Dunkley is looking forward to taking her coaching hat off and becoming a student of the game once more.
Dunkley has signed with the Seagulls ahead of the 2024 Hampden league season, where she will link up with incoming open coach Lisa Arundell, who joins after back-to-back premierships at Nirranda.
The midcourter spent the last two years coaching Russells Creek's A grade squad in the Warrnambool and District league.
However a desire to challenge herself at Hampden league level before she finished in the sport drove her decision.
"(Port Fairy's) Maddie (Dalton) and Sarah (McCorkell) had approached me and I guess I always wondered if I was up to Hampden standards," Dunkley told The Standard.
"I wanted to take on the challenge and put myself to the test - what's to lose really.
"It's all going to be new and it could open up so many different doors.
"And with Lisa Arundell coaching, I just had a natural pull to give it a go really.
"She's a great coach and it would be great to play under her."
Dunkley and Arundell went head-to-head as coaches for rival district league clubs Russells Creek and Nirranda in recent years.
"Even though she was coaching the opposition, I would ask her for advice in her with some queries that I had," Dunkley said of Arundell. "She was always more than happy to help me with my coaching.
"She's got a really nice attitude about her.
"I like the vibe she gives and I know she's a great coach."
Dunkley said a phone call with Arundell solidified her decision to make the move to Port Fairy.
"I touched base with her before making my final decision," she said. "Once that chat went well I guess it was pretty easy for me to say 'let's do it'."
Dunkley, who played at Warrnambool and South Warrnambool in the Hampden league when she first moved to the seaside city, has spent the majority of her career in the Warrnambool and District league.
She followed friends and family to Russells Creek, where she spent a total of 11 years, which was punctuated with a stint at Panmure as a player and coach.
Dunkley said Russells Creek would always be "family" to her and she had loved her time coaching.
However she is hoping to focus on getting the best out of herself as a player at Port Fairy.
"To be honest, I don't really know how much longer I've got to play netball," she said. "That age clock is ticking... I wanted to really see if I could push myself before I finish my netball career.
"I'm really just looking forward to being coached.
"I know I've got more to give. To have that motivation and drive will really help me and hopefully I can bring that next season."
Port Fairy is hoping to make strides under Arundell's leadership after winning just one game in two seasons.
Dunkley, who lives in Warrnambool but works in Port Fairy, said she had been impressed with the direction the club was headed.
"I come from Russells Creek, which is a really great social club to come from and the girls (Maddie and Sarah), when talking to me about Port Fairy, said they're going in a great direction and it's a year of growth," she said.
"Dustin McCorkell has done really well with the football this year and the town's getting really behind them.
"I really felt that excitement from the girls and the passion they were speaking with."
