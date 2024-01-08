Loyal club-person jumps into netball coaching hot seat in time of need

A long-time and passionate Terang Mortlake club-person is jumping into open netball coaching for the first time to help the Bloods in a time of need.
Kym Grundy is hoping to steer the team up the Hampden league ladder in 2024 after replacing Sharni Moloney, who has stepped aside due to personal and work commitments.
Moloney had signed on in September 2023 for a second season in charge but has since had to relinquish the role.
Grundy, 46, said it was important to pitch in when required.
"The timing's not great - you never want to see anyone have to make that choice that they can't quite commit but we all back Sharns and hopefully she can still play with us," she told The Standard.
"You lose your coach and leader early (in pre-season) and you just have to rally and do the best you can.
"I have coached heaps of juniors over the years and I was coaching div one anyhow so I will be doing both now.
"I think that will work well because you have a bit of a grasp on both teams and what you have to do."
Grundy, who grew up in Terang and works at Brandt as a sales consultant, conceded open coaching "wasn't on the radar".
But she's excited about the challenge.
"We are still confident and everyone is upbeat and ready to go. We'll kick off pre-season in a couple of weeks and hook into it," Grundy said.
"We have lots of senior players who are always happy to step up and help the juniors.
"The open girls are pretty good. It's a lot different to coaching juniors - I will probably learn as much off them as they will learn off me.
"Hopefully one of these days we can build up enough, retain enough players and we might get to an open flag if we're lucky."
Terang Mortlake has played a major role in Grundy's life.
Now her two children Ava and Lyla are playing netball for the Bloods.
"I started in 1992, played a lot of senior open netball and then went back down through the ranks and then I took a good 10 years off when I had the kids," she said.
"I came back for a little while and when I snapped my Achilles (about nine years ago) I thought 'I'm done now'.
"Then you get back involved when your kids are involved."
Ava is part of the Bloods' open netball team and will play under her mother.
It won't be the first time they've teamed up.
"I coached the 17s last year and told her that would be the last year I was coaching her," Grundy joked.
"Ava was pretty comfortable with it (me taking on open netball). She knows I am probably her harshest critic.
"This is the first year she won't be playing under 17s before open so it's nice when they get to step up and give open everything they've got."
The Hampden league season starts on Saturday, April 4.
