'He'll be a great addition': Experienced midfielder joins Hampden club

An experienced inside midfielder who has spent time in the Sydney Swans academy will strengthen the engine room of one of the Hampden league's most exciting lists in 2024.
Max Lower, who played for Broadbeach in the QAFL in 2023 and is a premiership player, will line up for Terang Mortlake next season in a significant boost for the Lewis Taylor-coached outfit.
Lower also spent two years plying his trade in the SANFL with North Adelaide where he won two development best and fairests and comes to the club through strong connections with current player Alex Moloney who he played with in a QAFL premiership.
"The connection came through Alex and you never say no to good players, he's keen to come down," Taylor said.
"He's what we needed I suppose, a big-bodied midfielder and what we've been looking for. He'll be a great addition, we're excited to get him down to the club."
Taylor said the experienced footballer would play the majority of the games as a "fly in, fly out" player.
"We're happy with whatever works for him, we're just happy to get a quality footballer into the club," he said.
"He'll play a fair chunk of the games, definitely the first few and then whatever is going on with his work we'll see, but he'll play at least half of the games for sure.
"I'm happy with where our midfield is at, but adding him makes it stronger. We've got a lot that can rotate through there now.
"It just strengthens the whole team as a unit I think, so we're excited to bring him in."
The Bloods have been busy this off-season with the recruitment of Xavier Moloney, as well as the likes of former GWS Giant Nick Shipley, brothers Ryan and Leo O'Connor, along with Fred Beasley, Jacob Moloney and Zeke Reeves all joining the Bloods.
Terang Mortlake resumes pre-season from January 15.
