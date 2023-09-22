The Standardsport
Terang Mortlake open netball coach Sharni Moloney signs on for 2024 season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:12pm
Terang Mortlake open netball coach Sharni Moloney has signed on for a second season in charge. Picture by Anthony Brady
Re-appointed Terang Mortlake open coach Sharni Moloney is confident her squad can enjoy more on-court success in 2024.

