Re-appointed Terang Mortlake open coach Sharni Moloney is confident her squad can enjoy more on-court success in 2024.
Moloney is excited to build on the Bloods' lessons from her first year in charge, as well as the growing camaraderie around the Hampden league club.
"I think we've got a great group of girls, and our whole coaching group and the way the club's headed and how it feels at the club makes me feel like we can build on this year's experience and make that a bit more successful next year," the playing coach told The Standard.
The Bloods doubled their win count in Moloney's first season at the helm, going from a 3-15 record and ninth place finish in 2022 to a 6-11-1 and seventh place finish in 2023.
The defender, who is hoping to retain this year's crop of netballers, believes her group has what it takes to rise up the ladder in 2024.
One area of improvement Moloney will target is the ability to close tight games after the Bloods lost two games by four goals or less and drew with finalists Warrnambool.
"Now we've had a year under our belt... I think finding some consistency and being able to win close games, I think that's an area that we did struggle in, that's definitely the goal and I think with more experience as a team we can do that," she said.
Moloney, a primary school teacher, said she had taken her own lessons out of the 2023 campaign.
"Getting help with the resources around me and always asking for feedback to help make it a better place I think is what I've learnt," she said.
Setting more team-orientated goals, rather than looking at larger Hampden league expectations, also helped the Bloods drive forward during the second half of the season.
"I think we found a lot more excitement on setting our own goals and determining our worth on that," she said.
The over-arching aim at the club was enjoyment for its athletes and supporters rather than a focus on results.
"It's a really nice place to be at the moment - everyone's up and about for football and netball," she said. "That's the whole club motto - we just want to be an inclusive place and a good place to be."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.