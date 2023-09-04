The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Danielle McInerney appointed as Koroit netball coach for 2024

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 4 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle McInerney, pictured in 2021, will coach Koroit's open grade netball side in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
Danielle McInerney, pictured in 2021, will coach Koroit's open grade netball side in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Hampden league side still in premiership contention has already appointed a new coach for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.