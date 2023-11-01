The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Matilda Pollard rejoins Hampden league club Camperdown for 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matilda Pollard, pictured playing for Ballarat league club Sebastopol, will return to Camperdown in 2024. Picture by Kate Healy
Matilda Pollard, pictured playing for Ballarat league club Sebastopol, will return to Camperdown in 2024. Picture by Kate Healy

A Hampden league netball side has added defensive strength as it prepares to climb the ladder in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.