A Hampden league netball side has added defensive strength as it prepares to climb the ladder in 2024.
Matilda Pollard, who turns 18 in November, will line up for Camperdown after opting to rejoin her former club.
The teenager, who can play roles in the defensive third, has spent the past three years boarding at Ballarat Grammar.
She played for representative team Ballarat Pride and Ballarat league club Sebastopol, including the past two campaigns in A grade, and captained her school team during that time.
Pollard will spend next year in Camperdown as she saves money for an overseas trip to England, where she has dual citizenship and is eligible to play netball in its equivalent to the Victorian Netball League.
The chance to play for the Magpies again was an added bonus.
"It will be nice to come home and not do as much travelling," Pollard said.
"I am really excited. It was an easy choice coming back home. I thought it was going to be a really exciting opportunity to develop something new with the club."
Pollard hopes to provide "more structure on court" and learn from coach Emily Stephens and recruit and assistant coach Lily Eldridge.
"The way I play is more grunt and aggression," she said.
"I think this year will be more fun, just to enjoy netball.
"It's been quite serious for the past three years."
Stephens said Camperdown was thrilled to gain someone of Pollard's ability.
"It is exciting for our whole netball fraternity to have someone young but who has had quite a lot of experience in different leagues and playing different levels (come back)," she said.
"She will be a great asset to our defence end, that's for sure.
"She's got beautiful long arms and she can read the play beautifully and she's a great leader on the court, a great talker and has great enthusiasm."
Pollard relished her time at Sebastopol.
"It's been great fun. I've really enjoyed the club and love everything about it," Pollard said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.