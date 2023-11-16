'Missing piece of the puzzle': Hampden league finals aspirant lands recruit

WARRNAMBOOL is shoring up its defensive stocks as it aims to improve on a semi-final finish next season.
Goal defender Hollie Castledine has joined the Blues for their 2024 campaign after a season at Hampden league rival Terang Mortlake.
She had captained Warrnambool and District league outfit Timboon Demons prior to that stint.
Castledine, 23, said playing and learning from experienced Warrnambool players Amy Wormald and Carly Peake, who has returned to the club after stints at Koroit and Merrivale, was a major draw-card.
"It's a change of scenery, playing with different people like Amy and Carly, that opportunity doesn't come around often," she said.
"I think learning everything from them, watching them with their leadership and playing with them not against them will be nice."
The Timboon-based beauty therapist, who has operated her own business for three years, said her first experience of Hampden league this year was enjoyable.
"I loved it, just the challenge. The netball standard was that next step up," she said.
"(I had to adjust) to literally everything - the speed, the pace, the style."
New Warrnambool coach Kate Lindsey, who has returned to Reid Oval after time away, said Castledine would give the Blues added versatility.
Castledine, who captained Timboon during her time at the club, also played for Western Region in the recent state titles.
"I think when I was first appointed, the defensive end was probably an area I knew we needed to stock up a little bit," Lindsey said.
"It was really clear we probably needed a defender to add a bit more depth but also versatility to our side.
"Her defensive style is different to what we currently have. Our defenders probably play more off the body and Hollie is a really tight-marking, one-on-one defender who can win ball for her side.
"I think she'll add a different dimension to our defensive structure and I think it's going to be amazing for her to learn off Amy and Matilda (Fitzgerald) and likewise Amy and Matilda to learn off Hollie."
Lindsey said Castledine's arrival gave the Blues a chance to mix up their line-ups too.
"It means we're a little less predictable. Against sides this year Amy was probably forced to play in defence whereas next season we know we do have depth in our defensive end which means we can move Amy back up into attack if we need to," she said.
"The missing piece of the puzzle was getting another defender."
Castledine is also eager to learn from Lindsey.
"I think Kate is very strong at analysing and lot of the post-game stuff - video and feedback - and that's going to be really beneficial to my netball," she said.
