Port Fairy recruit Rebecca Mitchell says the excitement she felt around the club put to rest any concerns about the travel associated with signing at Gardens Oval.
Mitchell, who lives in Camperdown, said the opportunity to play under recently-appointed head coach Lisa Arundell also factored into her decision to become a Seagull.
"I think very, very highly of Lisa outside of netball and on the court as well," the 26-year-old told The Standard.
"I said to Lisa, 'if you were here right now (in Camperdown) I would have signed weeks ago'.
"Lisa had been onto me quite early. It (travel) definitely played a big factor in why I did probably hold off... but pretty sure we can make it work.
"It's an exciting time for the club so the hour drive there (pales) compared to all the exciting things at the club and what the netball's going to be doing this season."
Finding the right club for her young family - including husband Anthony and kids Kaiden, 10 and Brydie, 2 - was another priority for Mitchell.
"When they approached me, my one thing was making sure my family fitted in and they've been more than welcoming," she said. "Kaiden will play in the juniors... he's definitely excited to meet some new mates, he loves his football."
Mitchell joins the club after a season coaching Panmure's A grade team and playing alongside sister Jess Rohan.
Rohan also departs the Bulldogs, joining Allansford as A grade coach where she will link up with another sister, Stacy Mills.
"I was really excited for her, Stace (Mills) and her are really close as all our family are," Mitchell said.
"They did try and get me over the line... a few family dinner chats.
"They're going to have a really great season, I think they've got some great ideas so hopefully it all goes well for them and they can build up Allansford for the season as well."
Ultimately though, Mitchell's desire to return to the Hampden league - she previously played at Cobden - won out.
She believed taking a step back from coaching - she mentored Simpson's A grade side prior to her stint at Panmure - would allow her to get the most out of herself as a player.
"Getting back to Hampden league will be great for my individual efforts, have a really hard crack (at that)," she said.
Despite earning Warrnambool and District league team of the year honours in 2023, Mitchell felt her individual season wasn't her best.
"Taking that coaching role out and obviously being taught by Lisa a few new things will definitely improve my individual game," she said.
"Hands down to anyone who can do it (playing coach) but it does take your time away from the court."
Mitchell had an opportunity to focus on her own performance at last month's Victorian state titles with western region's open team.
Linking up with coach Meagan Forth, who has also joined the Seagulls this off-season from Cobden, as well as Arundell, at the titles gave Mitchell a first glimpse of what she could learn at her new club.
"Meagan (Forth) gave me that opportunity to go down there with the team, and it was amazing to check out the competition that's down there and the set-up," she said. "(I) learnt so much in that small period of time from Meagan and Lisa as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.