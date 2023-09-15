A multiple premiership-winning coach is being tasked with lifting Port Fairy up the Hampden league netball open-grade ladder in 2024.
Lisa Arundell has joined the Seagulls, fresh off back-to-back flags with Warrnambool and District league powerhouse Nirranda.
Arundell, who runs a shop in the seaside town, will also oversee the Seagulls' senior and junior programs as the club's head coach.
The 55-year-old, who leaves Nirranda with life-long memories and strong respect for the club, said Port Fairy felt like the ideal fit for the next stage of her coaching journey.
"I had intended to have the year off and have a break from netball because the last two years have been fairly intensive," Arundell told The Standard.
"But after Port Fairy approached me and hearing them talk about the club and the direction they want to head in and the evidence that's there from the (improved) football side of things and the groundswell that's happening at the moment, it was just an opportunity that had to be acted on now."
Port Fairy finished last in 2023 with one win from 18 games.
The Dennington-based Arundell, who also coached Old Collegians to a premiership during her five-year tenure and spent two seasons at Terang Mortlake, is eager for the challenge of building a team from the ground up.
"I have never been one to sit back and take things too easy," she said.
"I feel like Nirranda had given me a task and I was able to tick those boxes...so for me it was great having the success out there for the two years we did have but I am also one to challenge myself.
"I know they have some great up-and-coming young talent coming through the ranks at Port Fairy and that is enticing as well.
"I love working with home-grown talent and developing them so that was a huge component of my decision as well."
Port Fairy said it was rapt to land a coach of Arundell's calibre.
"Lisa is excited at the direction the club is taking, particularly the success and culture (senior football coach) Dustin McCorkell has brought during the 2023 season," it wrote in a statement.
"She was impressed with the vision our netball department shared and is keen to join forces with the numerous amount of knowledgeable and enthusiastic people we have involved."
The club believes Arundell - a mother-of-four adult children - embodies traits which will serve the Seagulls well.
"Lisa believes respect, honesty and integrity are vital aspects of coaching while incorporating a strong emphasis on fitness and discipline," it said.
"Lisa is looking forward to strengthening and developing the player group with a particular interest in working closely with the junior personnel to ensure we are developing and encouraging our junior players.
"Her focus will be to ensure the successful longevity and competitiveness of the club as a whole across the netball grades and age groups.
"Lisa has always placed a heavy emphasis on home-grown talent and will continue to do so going forward.
"These ethics align with what we believe our netball group needs to commit to to achieve that next level of success."
