Nirranda's Lisa Anders retires from A grade netball after flag

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Nirranda's Lisa Anders celebrates alongside her teammates after winning the premiership on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nirranda defender Lisa Anders retires from A grade netball at the summit with memories which will last a lifetime and relationships which will extend beyond the final whistle.

