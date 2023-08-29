The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden 2023 football: Where to next for sides which missed finals?

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
August 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy, featuring Mitch Ryan, is a side on the rise, while Warrnambool, with Jackson Bell in its ranks, will look to rebound next season. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Port Fairy, featuring Mitch Ryan, is a side on the rise, while Warrnambool, with Jackson Bell in its ranks, will look to rebound next season. Pictures by Sean McKenna

The Hampden league football home-and-away season has come to an end, with five teams eliminated from the premiership race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.