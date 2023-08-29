More: First side since 2013 to miss finals with 10 wins to their name. The Magpies were more than competitive, beating three top-five sides - the Eagles (twice), Koroit and Cobden. Had a purple patch early before a dip and then finished strong. Surpassed external expectations and will be knocking on the finals door again next year. The Pies have locked in coach Neville Swayn, a favourite among the players, for season 2024.