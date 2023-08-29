The Hampden league football home-and-away season has come to an end, with five teams eliminated from the premiership race.
The Standard analyses the 2023 campaigns of the bottom-five sides and how they can bounce back into finals contention next season.
Sixth - 10 wins, eight losses, 108.87 per cent
Best win: Its second win against North Warrnambool Eagles of the season, which came in round 12, was special as they came with a flurry in the final quarter.
Areas to improve: The Magpies' best is very good but if injury besets them then depth becomes an issue. The club needs to recruit players to fill all grades which will help bolster the senior side. Regained midfielder Riley Arnold and ruckman Will Rowbottom after stints away this year and the pair made an immediate difference.
More: First side since 2013 to miss finals with 10 wins to their name. The Magpies were more than competitive, beating three top-five sides - the Eagles (twice), Koroit and Cobden. Had a purple patch early before a dip and then finished strong. Surpassed external expectations and will be knocking on the finals door again next year. The Pies have locked in coach Neville Swayn, a favourite among the players, for season 2024.
Overall grade: B
Seventh - eight wins, nine losses, one draw, 112.93 per cent
Best win: It was the biggest upset of the season when the Seagulls travelled to Friendly Societies' Park in round 10 and defeated ladder-leader South Warrnambool.
Areas to improve: The Seagulls' core is as good as any in the competition - Matt Sully had a standout year playing all over the ground, Kaine Mercovich dominated in the middle and Jason Rowan was a target in attack. Much like Camperdown, building depth is a key, while an injection of pace would be appreciated.
More: One of the finest turnarounds you'll see from a country football club - went from forfeiting a senior game last year to winning eight matches and, for a large period of the season, being in finals contention. A special individual highlight was Rowan breaking the league goal-kicking record. Coach Dustin McCorkell will be bullish about their prospects next year with youngsters Oscar Pollock, Ollie Myers, Jett Hopper, Segdae Lucardie and Mitch Ryan to only get better.
Overall grade: B
Eighth - Seven wins, 11 losses, 93.81 per cent
Best win: Ended eventual top-three side Terang Mortlake's six-game winning run to start the season when they notched a 79-61 victory in round seven.
Areas to improve: Goal-kicking accuracy. The Blues generated scoring chances but were often wayward and it cost them on more than one occasion.
More: Boast one of the most astute coaching minds in country football in former VFL leader Dan O'Keefe so don't expect the Blues to be down for long while 200-gamer Jackson Bell added to his leadership skills in 2023 and will help guide the next generation such as teenagers Sam Niklaus and Sam Carter who earned debuts this year. Sam Cowling's move from centre-half-forward to centre-half-back was a winner.
Overall grade: C
Ninth - Two wins, 16 losses, 50.22 per cent
Best win: The drive home was sweeter after the Roos ended their losing run in round nine with a four-point win over Camperdown at Leura Oval.
Areas to improve: The Roos have a plethora of young players - think Deacon White, Zach Burgess, Hamish Cook, Ethan Knight, Lachie Urquhart, Jack Jennings, Noah Herrmann and Charlie Alexander - who can become top-end senior footballers. It's just about keeping them at the club, becoming accustomed to the rigours of game day and building cohesion as a team.
More: Searching for a new coach with loyal clubman Hamish Waldron stepping aside while recruiting will be crucial as they look to add experience to help ease the burden on their young core. Losing key defender Jandre Slabbert to a shoulder injury early in the season didn't help their cause.
Overall grade: D+
Tenth - one win, 17 losses, 44.71 per cent
Best win: Got to belt out the song with gusto just once when they defeated Hamilton Kangaroos in their traditional Anzac Day match.
Areas to improve: Offence - the Tigers' strength when they made finals in 2022 - was a challenge after a mass exodus of players in the off-season. They were the only side to score less than 1000 points, registering 875 at an average of 48 points.
More: A tumultuous season at times as the club considered, before shutting down, a move to a new South Australian-based competition in 2024. New coach Lochie Huppatz is locked in and will return to the club after a year in Queensland. He's a talented player, still in his mid-20s, with a passion to lead who will no doubt try and lure players back to Tigerland.
Overall grade: D
