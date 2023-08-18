Newly re-signed Camperdown coach Neville Swayn believes his youthful group is poised to take another stride forward next Hampden league season.
The club announced Swayn's re-appointment for 2024 on Friday, with the experienced mentor saying he was "absolutely rapt" to remain at the helm.
The sixth-placed Magpies are still a mathematical chance of playing finals this year but regardless of their eventual placing, Swayn is excited for what the future holds.
"We feel like we've taken some really good steps this year with our young group so we think we're on the right track to now take the next step next year," he said.
Swayn, who will coach for a sixth straight season, replied he'd "like to think so" when asked if the next step was playing finals.
"That natural progression now, you look at the last two years, we've got a relatively young list even this year we were still very young," he said.
"We had five 16-year-old (players) play last week but we feel like we've now got a couple of years into the group. And obviously we need to top up as well, get a bit of experience around them, so we just think we're in a nice little spot.
"The main thing now is to keep all our group. We're well down the path of re-signing the bulk of the group already. Things are looking really positive in that regard."
Swayn said it was imperative he had the players' backing when recommitting for another year.
"I probably spoke to the club three weeks ago just to see where both parties were at," he said.
"The club was keen, I was keen but I probably just wanted to make sure the players were still keen. If the players felt like they needed a change I would have respected that no worries at all. It was important to get the player feedback from it as well and that was really positive.
"(I'm) really excited to go again."
