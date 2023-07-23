WATCHING the countless young players to debut under his watch cement themselves in Hamilton Kangaroos' senior team for years to come will give outgoing coach Hamish Waldron great joy.
The playing mentor announced his decision to step away from the top role, effective at season's end, after the Roos' 24.20 (164) to 4.4 (28) defeat to Hampden pacesetter South Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday.
Waldron, who thanked the board for giving him a chance to lead his home club the past two seasons, is unsure on his playing future but is "likely to play on" in season 2024.
"I have been thinking about it for a little bit now and thought it was the right time - a few of the boys have had me as captain, assistant coach and coach," he told The Standard.
"It's sad, it's something I have put so much time into."
Waldron, who is dad to 14-month-old Neve, has blooded numerous teenagers during his tenure, setting the club up for future success.
"Giving a lot of them young ones their first opportunity of senior footy is something they'll never forget," he said.
"As a coach you enjoy every moment of presenting a jumper to a new young fella who is probably going to have a lot of senior football ahead of him and I hope I've been able to teach a few of the older ones things about football."
The midfielder will consider coaching again in the future when the time is right as it's a caper he loves.
"It's something I enjoy doing - never say never," Waldron said.
"It's very time-consuming, at a major league you have to put a lot of time into it and it's one of those things you're always thinking about.
"When you're at work you're still thinking football, thinking about your players, thinking about the opposition on the weekend."
South Warrnambool, which moved its home game to Reid Oval, was at its powerful best.
Teenage small forward Will White capitalised, kicking eight goals.
"It was the best team they've had in for the year and we had to get them unfortunately on the Reid which was a nice, fast deck for them," Waldron, who was pleased with the Roos' second half, said.
"They are a quality outfit. You have (Josh) Saunders who's ex-AFL, (Dan) Nicholson's played AFL, Ricky Henderson's played AFL."
Waldron said White, who is on Carlton's VFL list, was a special talent.
"He is a pretty exciting little player. He doesn't need much of an opportunity and he finds where the big sticks are," he said.
Hamilton Kangaroos return to Reid Oval in round 15 against Warrnambool, giving them a rare opportunity to play back-to-back games at the competition's premier oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.