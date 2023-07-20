The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Port Fairy forward Mitch Ryan finding his feet in Hampden league senior football

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:53am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Ryan loves playing his football at Port Fairy and has cemented himself in the senior team. Picture by Sean McKenna
Mitch Ryan loves playing his football at Port Fairy and has cemented himself in the senior team. Picture by Sean McKenna

A talented footballer in his first year of senior football is embracing the chance to play alongside an all-time great.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.