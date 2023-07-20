A talented footballer in his first year of senior football is embracing the chance to play alongside an all-time great.
Creative forward Mitch Ryan, 17, is learning from Port Fairy recruit and Hampden league goal-kicking record-holder Jason Rowan.
Ryan, who prides himself on his tackling inside 50, has a couple of special goals himself in his debut season.
But it's helping set up Rowan, who sits atop the league goal-kicking tally with 45 from 13 games, which Ryan is enjoying most.
"I play in the forward line and we're all in a rotation and I really enjoy playing down there," he told The Standard.
"I reckon I've found my spot in the forward line.
"The thing I most like enjoying is kicking the ball to Shooter (Rowan) and seeing how many goals he can kick, that's probably my favourite thing."
Ryan, a Warrnambool-based Emmanuel College student who is doing work placement as a plumber, said senior football was a challenge he relished.
"I have really liked it actually. (Coach) Dusty (McCorkell) gave me the opportunity and I am very grateful to play," he said.
"I played the first round and then got dropped back to under 18s, and that was a bit of a shock, but then he brought me back up and I think I've held my spot ever since then.
"All the boys all know me from last year and they love how I play and they reckon I've fit into my spot in the team."
His form warranted a place in the Hampden under 17 interleague team which defeated the Ballarat league last month.
"I loved it. You love harder competition and you try and run a lot more," Ryan said of playing representative football. "It's also great to test yourself with your fitness."
The former South Warrnambool junior joined Port Fairy in his top-age under 16 season at the insistence of his friends, who are providing his own cheer squad on game day. He loves "playing in front of big crowds" at Gardens Oval.
"Everyone gets behind you and when you get a touch of the ball everyone is like 'c'mon'," Ryan said.
Port Fairy is enjoying a renaissance and is in finals contention with five rounds to play after going through the 2022 season winless.
It is one of only two teams to beat top-placed South Warrnambool this year.
"It's been exciting and it will be exciting to make finals in the future and win big games in the future rounds but you never know what (will happen)," Ryan said.
Seventh-ranked Port Fairy, which is just four points outside the top-five, plays second-placed Terang Mortlake at D.C Farran Oval on Saturday.
