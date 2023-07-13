DARCY Graham has enjoyed a front-seat ticket to Jackson Bell's football career.
The Warrnambool teammates have come through the ranks together, playing in two Hampden league premierships.
They will celebrate milestones on Saturday - Graham will play game 150 and Bell will celebrate his 200th match in navy blue against Camperdown at Reid Oval.
Graham said Bell - one of his close friends - had an uncanny ability on the field which brought fans through the gates.
"He's freakish. He might only have 10 or 15 touches in some games but that's all he needs to do - he'll be the best player on the ground," he said.
"Some of the stuff he does, you just think he should be playing at a higher level half the time.
"He's always been a gun, I think everyone knows that, and this year he's stepped up his game as a leader as well which has been pretty impressive to see."
The unassuming Bell is a two-time Blues' best-and-fairest winner.
He's also a multiple Hampden league interleague representative, wearing the Bottle Green with distinction including best-on-ground honours.
"Looking back, it was fantastic really, playing those games, not just the years Browny (Jonathan Brown) was coaching but the other years too," Bell said.
"When you look back I'm pretty proud of those achievements."
Bell prefers to let his football do the talking.
"I have always tried to play with a bit of flair and see opportunities when you're playing out there," he said of his style.
The Tyre Plus employee enjoys making a contribution on the scoreboard.
One goal in particular stands out, although his focus is always on just doing his part of the team.
"When we played Portland last year in an elimination final at Port Fairy, that was probably my favourite goal I'd say," Bell said.
"I was on the wing at the scoreboard, tapped it along a couple of times and ran along the boundary and kicked it on my opposite (foot)."
The club is a major part of Bell's life and he featured in the Blues' back-to-back premierships in 2012-13 when his career was in its infancy.
"When you first start you don't think you'd reach that many games for sure," Bell said of game 200.
"As you get older it turns out to be more than just a game, the community spirit and everything that goes on behind the scenes, you probably don't realise that when you start off.
"The family, the volunteers and friends you make along the way, it's what keeps you going."
Bell said there had been a number of influences on his career.
"When I first started out being a midfielder, the likes of Josh Walters and Dustin McCorkell (helped me out). I took my number off Dustin," he said.
"I was number two and he gave me his number."
Graham - his long-time teammate - has been another.
"This is a really special moment I think, playing in the flags with him and then ending up playing in milestone games together," Bell said of Saturday's double celebration.
"He's a good mate, not just a footy mate. He gets me through pre-seasons.
"He's probably the fittest at the club every year and he drags me along so he's been huge for me in that sense."
The Blues enter the match in eighth spot with a 5-7 win-loss record.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
