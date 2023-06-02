JASON Rowan owns a slice of Hampden league history after breaking its long-standing goal-kicking record on Saturday.
The Port Fairy recruit and former Warrnambool spearhead surpassed Tony Russell's total of 1020 in the Seagulls' 21.16 (142) to 8.9 (57) rout of Portland at Hanlon Park.
Rowan, who reached the 1000-goal mark earlier this season, entered the round nine match needing two goals to claim the record.
He equalled the record when he intercepted a Portland turnover out of defence late in the first term.
He went back and slotted the goal - one of seven Port Fairy kicked in a barnstorming opening quarter.
Rowan didn't have to wait long to break the record, booting through his 1021st from the goal square some two minutes into the second term and finished the game with four as the Seagulls made it back-to-back wins.
It was a special achievement for Rowan, who kicked the bulk of the tally for Warrnambool across a decorated career.
"It is something I am very proud of and something that over 16 years I have worked hard to strive for," he told The Standard post game.
"In saying all of that I am very proud I have conquered that record but I play a team sport and there's so many people who share something little about me being able to create this record.
"I am not going to go through and thank so many people but I just want people to know - and they know who they are - that along the times there's been a lot of people made this come to where it is now."
Rowan credited teammate Tyson Macilwain for his record-breaking goal.
The recruit - who kicked his own special goal in the first-quarter via a ruck contest - hand-balled to Rowan over the pack.
"It was a pretty easy one. You'd want that everyday of the week to break record, get one over the top with no one around you," Rowan said.
"Credit to big Tyse and I also left my socks in Warrnambool today and I had to get a spare pair of socks off Tyse.
"I have his socks and he gave me the record-breaking goal."
Port Fairy has won three games and had a draw in the first nine rounds - a remarkable turnaround after going winless last season.
Rowan said the performance against Portland highlighted the Seagulls' progress.
"What a fantastic win. This club and the last three weeks what we've been able to do (the record) is the cherry on top," he said.
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell presented Rowan with the game ball in the rooms.
McCorkell, who played alongside Rowan at Warrnambool, said the feat was an iconic moment in league history.
"It's an unbelievable effort. He's been at the top of his game for over 15 years now," he said.
"The good thing is over the past few weeks when he's been near the record he's had a few chances to kick goals from the boundary but to edge a bit closer but he's done the right thing and got the ball to his teammates.
"Even today we knew the big fella (Jake) Wilson would sit in front of him for a bit and Rowy did two or three dummy leads and he opened it up for Oscar Pollock and Jett Hopper and these guys.
"I think we had 11 goal-kickers in the end."
McCorkell was rapt with his players' ability to seize their opportunities.
"It was the first time in a long time we've gone into a game as favourites and I wasn't entirely sure how the boys would respond but they came out and played out the way they've been training to play during the week," he said.
"We spoke about making sure we do the right things that make us play the right footy - winning the contested ball and our pressure was good once again."
Portland coach Jarrod Holt conceded his side lacked competitiveness at times.
"I felt like we'd improved over the past month and I don't underestimate Port Fairy - they're a good side and have had a few wins - but you think you're half a sniff to get a win with a home game and I just felt like we were un-competitive and weren't committing to contests," he said.
Broque Field - one of the Tigers' teenage players - walked off the ground after a collision with Port Fairy's Jett Hopper, who signalled for assistance straight away.
"It was one of the hardest hits I think I've heard," Holt said.
"He did well to get up. He has an obvious concussion. It is pretty tough seeing stuff like that happen, he's only an under 18 player."
McCorkell said both players showed courage to attack the contest.
