Port Fairy signs Rebecca Mitchell for 2024 HFNL season

By Meg Saultry
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:10pm
Goal keeper Rebecca Mitchell will line up for Port Fairy in 2024. Picture by Meg Saultry
Port Fairy has landed another key netball signing with top-grade coaching experience.

