Port Fairy has landed another key netball signing with top-grade coaching experience.
Rebecca Mitchell joins the Hampden league club after coaching Panmure's A grade squad to a preliminary final during the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season.
Port Fairy coach Lisa Arundell, who also joined the Seagulls this off-season, knew the calibre of player Mitchell was, coaching against her in the WDFNL.
But it was watching Mitchell take part in Western Region's state team tilt that really sold the goal keeper to Arundell.
"She was just a standout at the state titles, she really held her own and rose to the occasion," Arundell said of Mitchell. "I've seen her play when I've been coaching at Nirranda and she's been a star defender (at Panmure).
"We were already interested in her but after that (state titles), we just really wanted to get her on board because we really saw something in her that weekend."
Mitchell, who will commute from Camperdown, bolsters the Seagulls' defensive stocks as they aim to put consecutive wooden-spoon seasons behind them.
"We knew we needed a defender to add into this team and build on what was already there from this year," Arundell said. "Bec Mitchell just fits that bill perfectly for us.
"(And) to have that depth of knowledge and experience coming into the club is just amazing - that's something I'm excited to work with.
"But something I noticed about Bec was at the Western Region training - she was an absolute spark, she just wanted to know more and develop her role more.
"That really impressed me, that she was going to Meagan Forth, who was the coach, and asking questions about how she could do something better."
Mitchell returned to the court in 2023 after a year off following the birth of daughter Brydie, 2. She previously coached at Simpson, with playing stints at Cobden, South Colac and Allansford.
