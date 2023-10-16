Port Fairy coach Lisa Arundell believes a talented young recruit can add to the Seagulls' shooting stocks and offer on-court leadership.
The Seagulls have signed Emma Stacey for the 2024 Hampden league season with Stacey crossing from Warrnambool and District league club Allansford, where she was A grade captain and assistant coach in 2023.
Stacey, who previously played Hampden league netball at South Warrnambool, has experience at Victorian Netball League level with Geelong Cougars' under 19 side.
Arundell, who joined the Seagulls as coach last month after back-to-back Warrnambool and District league A grade premierships at Nirranda, said she was looking forward to working with Stacey, who is yet to turn 21.
"She's got so much potential," the coach said of Stacey. "She's got pretty impressive experience for a girl her age, so looking forward to developing that even further."
Arundell said Stacey's leadership and skill-set would be invaluable for the Seagulls.
"We're always looking for that leadership on-court," she said. "I had seen her action this year and quite impressed with her.
"She's got that versatility we're looking for, she can play goals, she can play defence, so we're pretty happy to explore those options but primarily we're probably looking at her for goals."
Port Fairy, who last week added former Warrnambool and District league A grade coach Stacy Dunkley to its playing list, has been busy this off-season as it aims to bring in some key pieces to complement the talent already at the club.
Arundell said the club had some "irons in the fire" as it aimed to capitalise on some off-season momentum, before kicking off pre-season training sessions in November.
"There is a lot of work going on in the background," she said. "We've got a little bit of momentum happening at the moment.
"(I'm) really impressed with the way Port Fairy go about doing things.
"Their recruitment team has been fantastic and they've just worked tirelessly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.