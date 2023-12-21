TAC pleads for safe driving on regional roads this festive season

The Transport Accident Commission is calling on Victorians to drive safely as the festive period approaches.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Data shows 169 people have died on regional roads in 2023.
Sadly, 17 of those deaths happened in the south-west, which is the highest toll seen across police western region division two since 2014.
Across the state, 287 people have lost their lives on the roads, the highest in 15 years, a significant increase on the 234 at this time last year.
The TAC said authorities were particularly concerned with the increase in driver and passenger fatalities, which had risen to 185, compared with 124 at this time in 2022. More than 70 per cent of those deaths happened in regional Victoria.
TAC head of safety Samantha Cockfield said motorists travelling long distances over the holiday period were encouraged to get a good night's sleep before driving, set aside plenty of travel time, drive to the conditions, remove distractions and take regular breaks.
Ms Cockfield said fatigue was a major factor in fatal crashes in regional Victoria.
"It's been a devastating year on Victorian roads, and we can't forget there are more than 280 families across our state heading into the holiday period missing someone they've lost to road trauma this year," she said.
"With more people travelling at this time of year, often with friends or family, and for longer periods on unfamiliar roads, we are urging people to plan ahead and take pause stops along the way.
"We're calling on Victorians to put safety on the top of their to do list this holiday season.
"Let's work together to avoid leaving another family and community mourning the senseless death of a loved one this Christmas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.