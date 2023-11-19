The Standard
Monday, 20 November 2023
British tourist dies from injuries suffered in car crash with tree

By Andrew Thomson
November 20 2023
The British woman in her 20s was flown to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with critical injuries. This is a file image.
A 20-year-old British driver has died from injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle collision with a tree at Winnap, about 50 kilometres north-west of Portland on Sunday afternoon.

