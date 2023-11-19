British tourist dies from injuries suffered in car crash with tree

A 20-year-old British driver has died from injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle collision with a tree at Winnap, about 50 kilometres north-west of Portland on Sunday afternoon.
A Portland police spokesman said three British tourists were involved in a single-vehicle collision on the Princes Highway at Winnap about 3.20pm on November 19.
The tourists were heading east in a white station wagon when the 20-year-old woman driver lost control on a slight left-hand bend, their vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.
Her front seat passenger, a 26-year-old British man, sustained minor injuries and was transported via road ambulance to the Mount Gambier Base Hospital.
The driver and rear-seat passenger were airlifted to Melbourne hospitals.
The woman driver was in a critical condition and a 26-year-old rear passenger had also suffered serious injuries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to an incident in Winnap at 3.25pm on Sunday.
"A woman in her 20s was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in a critical condition with upper body injuries," they said.
"A man in his 20s suffered lower body injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"Another man in his 20s with lower body injuries was taken by road ambulance to Mount Gambier Hospital in a stable condition."
Police have now confirmed the woman later died in The Alfred Hospital.
A Royal Melbourne Hospital spokeswoman said the man in his 20s was on Monday morning still in a serious condition.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
