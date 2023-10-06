A south-west man has died after a crash at Simpson on Friday night.
Victoria Police said a ute crashed into a tree on Williams Road in Simpson, just before 11pm on Friday, October 6, 2023.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 65-year-old Scotts Creek man, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet-to-be determined and investigations are ongoing, including whether alcohol was involved.
Anyone with dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
It is the 15th person killed in road crashes on south-west roads since January this year - five more than the total number of fatalities recorded in the region in 2022.
The south-west is on track unfortunately to hit a 10-year road fatality high.
