State government planning panel endorses Woolsthorpe Wind Farm

By Ben Silvester
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:40pm
A state government planning panel has given a developer the green light to build a 13-turbine wind farm west of Woolsthorpe.

