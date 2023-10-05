AFLW returns to Warrnambool on Sunday, with Geelong and Essendon facing off for a second year.
Last year, the inaugural clash drew more than 4500 supporters to Reid Oval, with the Cats securing the four points with a 15-point win.
Essendon, in their second season in the competition, will be hoping to reverse the result in part to their top eight aspirations and for a "home town" win for two south-west exports.
Head coach Natalie Wood, who grew up in Warrnambool and is a trailblazer in the sport, will be out to win her first game in her old stomping ground, while Branxholme's Georgia Clarke will have plenty to prove in red and black against her old side Geelong.
Form coming into the game?
Both Geelong and Essendon are 3-2 to start the 2023 season.
The Cats opened their account with wins over Western Bulldogs and Sydney before losing a close match to top four side North Melbourne. They rebounded with a road win against Port Adelaide before falling to reigning premier Melbourne last week.
The Bombers, meanwhile, started their season with wins over Hawthorn and St Kilda before an away loss to Adelaide. They returned to the winners list with a win over Fremantle before dropping last week's match to Collingwood.
When does it start?
The match kicks off from 1.05pm at Reid Oval, Warrnambool on Sunday. For those who can't attend, it will be broadcast on FoxSport and Kayo from 1pm.
Tickets are $10 for adults, while children under 18 can attend for free.
Want to meet the players?
Geelong Cats will hold an open training session at Reid Oval from around 2:30pm on Saturday, with an autograph and photo session for fans to follow.
Players will make various community and school visits on Monday, with a Footy 4 All Girls football clinic held at Reid Oval from 4pm to conclude their visit to the south-west.
Essendon Bombers will also hold an open training session from around 3.30pm at Reid Oval on Saturday, followed by a skills clinic for 5-to-17-year-olds from 4.30pm.
