Serving up the Christmas spirit with free meals across the south-west

Free meals will be plated up on Christmas Day 2023 across the south-west to support people that don't have anywhere to go.
Koroit's Noodledoof Brewing Co., co-owner Sam Rudolph said staff would serve free coffee and a light breakfast on December 25 between 9am to 11am.
"Not everyone has a great time at Christmas and we just want to make sure there's an opportunity for everyone to be supported," Mr Rudolph said.
He said the event was for people who didn't have anywhere to go and as a thank you to the community.
"We feel that through the COVID-19 pandemic we had such a great community that helped us to get through some pretty tough times," Mr Rudolph said.
"The community is part of your life and helps to support each other in the good times and the bad times."
Mr Rudolph said it was Noodledoof's Christmas version of The Chatty Cafe Scheme, which runs at venues to provide people with the opportunity to connect with others in a safe and comfortable space. The sessions are held at the brewery on a monthly basis.
Donations for Western District Food Share (formerly Warrnambool and District Food Share), an organisation providing emergency food relief, will be accepted.
Bookings are welcomed but not essential.
Volunteers will also serve up free meals at the St Joseph's Church Hall in Warrnambool at the Community Christmas Day Lunch.
The Standard previously reported about 100 people attended the event in past years to fill up on a traditional roast with all the trimmings.
Volunteer Mary Lancaster said with the recent messaging about the cost of living crisis she expected similar numbers again this year.
It will run between noon and 1.30pm. Bookings are essential. Call 5562 2231 to RSVP by December 20, 2023.
The Christmas cheer will also be spread at Warrnambool's Lady Vandeburg, which is offering a free burger to customers at the cafe on Thursday, December 21, if they are dressed up as Santa. Bookings are essential.
