A drinks van could roll into the Fletcher Jones Gardens this summer.
Koroit brewery Noodledoof has trialled bringing its mobile van to Warrnambool's Pleasant Hill. Owner Sam Rudolph said it was part of a push to revitalise the space.
"Ginny at the Pleasant Hill Coffee Van is pretty passionate about revitalising the gardens and getting more people out here enjoying it," he said.
"So when we came and approached her with the idea of setting up, she jumped at it and said that would be awesome. We also got onto Dean Montgomery, the owner of the site, and he was pretty stoked to have us here."
If successful, Mr Rudolph said the van would make an appearance on most Saturday afternoons, between existing market commitments.
"We go to a lot of markets because we're still a relatively new business, we've been here for nearly four years," he said.
"Koroit's a quiet town, it's not overly busy all the time so we thought about how we could get our name out some more so we thought about pop-ups like this.
"It's been good so far, there's a nice gentle stream of people coming and going, it's just a trial to see how we go. There's people hanging around just having a quiet drink".
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.