The volunteers ensuring everyone has a place at the table this Christmas

Christmas can put extra pressure on people in poverty and living on the margins but a group of Warrnambool volunteers are ensuring everyone has a place at the table this year.
Warrnambool's free Community Christmas Day Lunch is back on this December 25 at St Joseph's Church Hall.
Previous years have seen up to 100 people chatting, singing and enjoying a serve, sometimes two, of a traditional roast with all the trimmings.
Volunteer Mary Lancaster said with recent messaging about the cost of living crisis she was expecting similar numbers again this year.
The 2022 lunch had low crowd numbers, around 40 people, due to COVID-19.
And while the community lunch could help those feeling the pinch this Christmas Ms Lancaster said it was mainly about ensuring no one was alone.
"Having a seat at the table is important," she said.
"It's just being in company with others, celebrating with them and enjoying the smiles, laughter and a bit of live music."
Warrnambool's John Maher will play the live accordion this year and Ted De Kok, from Pronto Fine Food Merchants, will be back cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Ms Lancaster said volunteers worked in shifts with some packing up or down, cooking, waiting tables or welcoming guests.
"It is just a lovely, beautiful vibe," she said.
The free lunch started in 2008 and was the brain child of Lorri Chandler.
It will run between 12pm and 1.30pm. Bookings are essential. Call 5562 2231 to RSVP by December 20.
