City residents face prospect of homelessness over busy summer period

A large number of people face the prospect of having to sleep on the streets of Warrnambool over summer, according to MP Roma Britnell.
She said she had spoken to a number of constituents who had nowhere to go in the coming weeks.
"I've had a number of constituents coming in to see me saying they have temporary accommodation in caravan parks and soon they will have nowhere to go," Ms Britnell said.
"They will be sleeping under bridges and in public doorways - they will be seeking shelter as best they can."
Ms Britnell said the issue had been at crisis point for some time.
"As we walk up the main street of Warrnambool we can see the situation has starkly changed in the past 12 months," she said.
Ms Britnell said more housing was desperately needed.
In addition to that, the state government needs to fast-track the planning approvals process, she said.
Ms Britnell said it was devastating to hear homelessness support agencies were overstretched.
"We know the organisations are already handing out tents and sleeping bags," she said.
"This is a first world country and this is not how we should be treating our citizens.
"These are people with complex problems who need care and support - not judgement."
Earlier this week the Council for Homeless People said rising housing stress, evictions and the number of working people who cannot afford a place to live underscores the need to build at least 6000 new public and community dwellings a year in Victoria.
Council to Homeless Persons chief executive officer Deborah Di Natale said another 60,000 new public and community homes were needed over the next decade to turn the housing and homelessness crisis around.
"This report is another indicator of just how badly Victoria's broken rental market is failing vulnerable people and leaving them with nowhere else to turn," she said.
"We're seeing thousands more people seeking help for housing stress and evictions. This includes people working full and part time.
"Previously, employment was a significant protective factor against homelessness. But soaring rents and the lack of social housing have eroded that buffer for many people. And if it's difficult to keep a roof over your head while working full or part time, it's virtually impossible to do so on a very low or no income.
"The homelessness crisis is not abating; it is simply leaving more people to slip through the cracks and resort to sleeping on someone's couch, in a vehicle, parks or on the street.
Ms Di Natale told The Standard last month Warrnambool was in desperate need of more social housing and support for homelessness services.
"The overwhelming message was the region desperately needs more social housing and support for homelessness services," Ms Di Natale said.
She said there was an urgent need for more funding.
"Warrnambool is experiencing a severe housing crisis because rents continue to rise while vacancy rates fall," she said.
"There's simply not enough public and community housing available and that's pushing more and more people into homelessness across the region.
"Services in the region are constantly in crisis because it's impossible to keep up with demand."
Ms Di Natale said data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the number of people experiencing homelessness in the south-west had increased from to 2016 to 2021.
In Warrnambool, there were 184 people experiencing homelessness in 2021.
This was a 23.4 increase from 2016 - when 149 people were experiencing homelessness.
There were 108 people in supported accommodation for the homeless in Warrnambool in 2021, 35 in severely crowded dwellings, 21 in other temporary lodgings, 16 temporarily staying in another household and six living in improvised dwellings, tents or sleeping out.
A response from the state government has been sought.
