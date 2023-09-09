Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash on highway

A 31-year-old Queensland motorcyclist has died in hospital after a fatal crash in Heywood.
Police say the rider lost control of his bike on the Princes Highway and collided with an oncoming vehicle about 11am on Friday, September 8.
The rider, a 31-year-old man from Queensland, was taken to hospital where he later died.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
It is the 14th person killed in road crashes on south-west roads since January, which is four more than all of 2022.
Friday's crash came just one day after two cars collided on the east-bound lane of the Princes Highway, east of Premier Speedway at Allansford, about 12.30pm on September 7. No serious injuries were reported.
That followed a head-on collision about one kilometre west of Port Fairy on September 3, and a truck roll-over at Woorndoo on September 6. Three people were transported to hospital with one airlifted.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae last month said too many drivers were still committing the "fatal five" offences which were to blame for most road deaths - speeding, seatbelt non-compliance, alcohol/drugs, fatigue and distraction.
"Some of the collisions our members have attended to have just been horrific and each one has a real flow-on effect for not just the families and friends of those involved but also our emergency services and wider community," she said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.