Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash on highway

Queensland motorcyclist died after fatal crash in Heywood

Updated September 10 2023 - 8:11am, first published 7:44am
A 31-year-old Queensland motorcyclist has died in hospital after a fatal crash in Heywood.

