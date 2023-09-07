The Standard
Moyne Shire Council investigating destruction of gum trees in Koroit

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 7 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:00pm
Two mature river red gum trees in Clarke Street, Koroit were destroyed by the developer of a neighbouring property, possibly without permission. Pictures supplied
Moyne Shire Council is investigating the potentially illegal destruction of mature river red gum trees in Clarke Street, Koroit after devastated residents complained.

