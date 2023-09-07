The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

WDFNL grand final teams: Merrivale's Manny Sandow still "50-50" for clash, Hugh Giblin returns for Nirranda

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 7 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale's Manny Sandow in action during the second semi-final against Nirranda a few weeks ago. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Merrivale's Manny Sandow in action during the second semi-final against Nirranda a few weeks ago. Pictures by Anthony Brady

Merrivale will give star ruckman Manny Sandow until the last minute to push for a Warrnambool and District league grand final position but has conceded the dominant big man is still a "50-50" chance to line-up against Nirranda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.