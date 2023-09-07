Merrivale will give star ruckman Manny Sandow until the last minute to push for a Warrnambool and District league grand final position but has conceded the dominant big man is still a "50-50" chance to line-up against Nirranda.
As reported by The Standard on Wednesday, the champion Tiger and former Maskell Medal winner's availability is up in the air after injuring his lower leg in the side's second semi-final loss to the Blues before missing the preliminary final win against Kolora-Noorat.
Coach Josh Sobey said while Sandow would do everything he could to recover, the call would ultimately be made on game day or Friday night, acknowledging a potential selection heartbreak, with the Tigers to enter the weekend with an extended squad.
He added there was several players pushing hard for a grand final spot and in good form likely to miss out.
"If he recovers OK (on Thursday night) we'll put him through a heavy duty on Friday and make that call Saturday morning," he said of Sandow.
"It's difficult for the person who'll miss out but they're well aware of that and there's more than just one missing out this week - we've probably got a squad of 26 - it's going to hurt, they (just) don't all fit in."
Sobey said Sam Doukas was ruled out for the grand final after re-injuring his hamstring and not featuring in the preliminary final against Kolora-Noorat.
"It is just a shame, he tweaked his hammy again. You do feel for those guys, Sam did a super job all year and he's at that age where there's not many years left," he said.
"He did make a sneaky comment (on Tuesday) night that he might have to go one more so it was music to my ears."
Nirranda, meanwhile, has recalled number one ruckman Hugh Giblin for the grand final after he missed the second semi-final win against Merrivale through suspension.
The young premiership gun, who has enjoyed another strong campaign for the Blues, will bolster the midfield department with his mobility across the ground and excellent tap work.
The Blues have omitted Cody Wagstaff for the decider after playing every match this season with the list at full strength.
"Hugh's our number one ruckman and he was going to be in the side (on Saturday) regardless of anything," Blues coach Nick Couch said of the team selection.
"I was definitely up in the air playing two ruckmen. Because they're pretty tall, it hasn't changed my mindset game plan wise, so I thought I'd stick with the two.
"If Manny (Sandow) does or doesn't play, it won't change much from the first final and if he does play we might tweak it a little bit.
"But we're looking forward to getting Hughy back into the side and we're feeling pretty good about the side we take in."
Nirranda Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Payne, H.Giblin, L.Weel
HB: B.McCann, B.Harkness, R.Nutting
C: D.Willsher, J.Stacey, J.Willsher
HF: J.Couch, D.Lees, L.Irving
F: J.Lee, M.Lloyd, J.Primmer
R: D.Philp, D.Craven, J.Paulin
Int: I.Stephens, J.Walsh, J.Irving"
Merrivale Seniors
B: T.Stephens, S.Barnes, W.Lenehan
HB: J.Fary, J.Gleeson, O.Doukas
C: H.Owen, J.Porter, S.Gleeson
HF: J.Brooks, H.Gurry, B.McCutcheon
F: B.Bell, N.Krepp, D.Weir
R: C.Rix, R.Barling, T.Porter
Int: A.Campbell, M.Hausler, B.Hancocks, Z.Neave
