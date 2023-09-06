Family violence incidents in Warrnambool are on the rise, police data shows.
The number of reported incidents increased by 12.8 per cent in the 12 months ending March 2023, according to Victoria Police statistics.
The number of reported incidents in Warrnambool was 716 compared to 635 in the previous 12 month period.
The number of incidents in Glenelg Shire also increased from 393 to 413, while that number went from 249 to 290 in the Southern Grampians Shire.
In Corangamite Shire there were were 192 reported incidents in the past 12 month period compared to 162 in the previous year, while in Moyne Shire the number decreased from 186 to 168.
Family Violence Command Assistant Commissioner Lauren Callaway spoke about the rise in incidents to mark National Child Protection Week.
She said it was concerning there had been a 33 per cent spike in family violence incidents with a child present in the past five years.
"It's important to recognise it's not just confined to couples - it affects children," Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
"Children who witness violence in the home, or see one parent being completely controlled by another, suffer stress and anxiety from the experience.
"We cannot assume that the trauma of family violence is something children just get over eventually, when the facts show the opposite."
A Crime Statistics Agency report found three out of four children exposed to family violence had a future interaction with the justice system within five years either as a victim or as a perpetrator.
Children and young people exposed to family violence can experience poor mental wellbeing, decreased academic outcomes and behavioural problems.
"If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of experiencing family violence, please seek help from police or a support service," Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
"Police will take action to protect you and your loved ones and make sure this violence stops."
In 2022, The Standard reported there were family violence incidents heard on most days at the Warrnambool law courts.
Magistrate Nanzio La Rosa's said family violence needed to be looked at very seriously.
"You have to understand what family violence means, what behaviour you can engage in and what is regarded as behaviour that is family violence," he told a person he was handing an intervention order to.
"If you don't the police will find out, you will be charged and could end up facing a term of imprisonment."
