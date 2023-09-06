Police arrest man suspected of loitering outside school in stolen car

The Standard
Police arrest Melbourne man suspected of loitering outside Moyne Shire school

Jessica Howard
Updated September 6 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:24pm
Police have arrested a Melbourne man suspected of loitering outside a Moyne Shire primary school in a stolen car.

