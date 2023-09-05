A $4 million upgrade to another Lake Pertobe playground is high on the agenda for Warrnambool City Council.
It is asking the state and federal governments to chip in for the project which would see the playground area at the mini-golf end of Lake Pertobe upgraded.
But just what it will look like will be the subject of public consultation with residents given the chance to have a say on what they want to see in a new playground.
The project is the next stage of the redevelopment of the Lake Pertobe precinct and follows the grand opening of its water splash park and slide in December last year.
The council will also continue to roll out new 2.5-metre-wide paths throughout the park.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the Lake Pertobe precinct was well utilised and marvellous for Warrnambool.
"It has to be maintained and kept upgraded. It's a piece of infrastructure that shouldn't be allowed to deteriorate," she said.
"Not only is it good for the locals but good for the tourists."
The project is among $77 million worth of projects the council is prioritising for advocacy.
Cr Ben Blain told the council's meeting on Monday, September 4 stage one and two of the Lake Pertobe revamp looked "fabulous" and stage three would add to the amenity of the city - not just for residents but visitors.
Cr Blain said the aquatic centre would be a real game-changer for the region, and the Brierly community centre project was critical infrastructure as the city continued to grow.
But those projects don't form part of the council's latest advocacy plans because they are still in the planning phase.
"It's important that we are not just for now but into the future," Cr Blain said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the bigger projects were being worked on behind the scenes.
She said councillors were all on the same page when it came to advocacy projects for the city.
Cr Jellie said she looked forward to working with fellow councillors and staff, and heading to Spring Street to meet with both state and federal politicians to make the projects happen.
"I think it's really important to get down there in front of them... it's a positive advocacy plan for this year," she said.
