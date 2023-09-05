The Standardsport
Nick Hider reflects on 2003 Maskell Medal win and career

Updated September 6 2023 - 1:36pm, first published September 5 2023 - 10:05am
Nick Hider celebrates with his Warrnambool Blues teammates after winning the 2003 Maskell Medal. Picture file
Ahead of this year's Maskell Medal, The Standard is catching up with some past winners of the award for a three-part series. For the first instalment we speak to 2003 medallist Nick Hider from Warrnambool.

