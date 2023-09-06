Merrivale senior coach Josh Sobey concedes ruckman Manny Sandow is a 50-50 chance to line up in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final against Nirranda.
The Tigers' senior playing assistant and former Maskell medallist went down with a lower leg injury in his side's second semi-final loss to the Blues on August 26 before missing last week's preliminary final victory against Kolora-Noorat.
"Manny will be up for selection but he'll have to get through a fitness test," Sobey said.
"Probably still 50-50 to be honest, he probably hasn't recovered as well as what we'd hoped.
"But we got some news yesterday that he was still a chance which is positive.
"We'll give him every chance to play."
Sobey said ruck Reggie Barling, who had played a mixture of seniors and reserves this season, was a definite to line up in the grand final after his best-on-ground performance in the preliminary final.
"I think we showed on the weekend (against Kolora-Noorat) that we've got some good depth there and Reggie was just super," Sobey said.
"I think he just simplified it, he didn't look too overwhelmed with the situation and that's all you can ask from the boys."
Sobey said grand final week came with its selection headaches and understood it would hurt for those who missed out. The coach praised his players' professionalism in dealing with the situation.
"There is more than just one missing out, you've probably got a squad of 26 and they don't all fit in," Sobey said. "But we certainly acknowledge we're in this position because of that squad."
