Updated, September 3, 9.30pm:
Police will investigate why a car was on the wrong side of the Princes Highway, causing a head-on collision about one kilometre west of Port Fairy.
Emergency services were called to reports a Suzuki sedan and Mitsubishi utility had collided about 5pm.
The occupant of the Suzuki, 31-year-old Portland man was flown to hospital with serious injuries.
The occupants of the Mitsubishi, a 48-year-old Terang woman and 52-year-old man were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said the exact circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
He said the Princes Highway remained closed at 9pm.
"It will be closed indefinitely with a heavy vehicle detour at Tyrendarra-Ettrick Road and Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road, as well as in the Port Fairy area," he said.
"Normal vehicles are still being diverted onto Thwaites Road and Phillip Street. At this stage police and SES are still at the scene."
Sergeant Walkley said he clocked a drug-driver at 155km/h just 40 minutes before the head-on collision, delaying the police response to the life-threatening incident.
"The 28-year-old Portland man was travelling west at Codrington - a signed 100km/h stretch of the highway," he said.
"He was taken back to the station where he tested positive to methamphetamine.
"You just throw your hands up in the air. This numbskull was driving at that kind of speed with drugs in his system and the reality is he did delay the police response."
Sergeant Walkley said the man was also found in possession of a taser.
He said his car was impounded for 30 days and he would be summonsed to court on charges of excessive speed, drug-driving and weapon offences.
Anyone who witnessed the collision near Port Fairy, has dashcam footage or other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Earlier:
A car crash on the Princes Highway west of Port Fairy has left three victims with at least one pinned in the vehicle requiring emergency extraction.
Warrnambool Police Sergeant Jason Barker said the extent of the victims' injuries was unknown, but they had all needed ambulance transfer to Warrnambool Base Hospital. The HEMS4 helicopter was also believed to be on standby.
Sergeant Barker said the collision happened at about 5pm on Sunday evening.
"A 31-year-old male was driving a black sedan west on Princes Highway and collided with a white utility travelling east carrying a 48-year-old female and 52-year-old male," Sergeant Barker said.
He said police were still unsure of the circumstances of the crash and an investigation was underway.
The black sedan ended up on its side in the middle of the highway while the white ute ended up off the road.
Sergeant Barker said the three victims were assessed on scene by ambulance officers and transferred to Warrnambool Base Hospital for treatment.
Other than police, the Victoria State Emergency Service sent its Port Fairy unit and the Country Fire Authority also sent a vehicle.
Both cars were being towed from the scene, but as of 7pm the highway was still cordoned off. Sergeant Barker said traffic diversions were in place and traffic was being sent via Thwaites Road and Phillip Street.
He said police were looking for anyone who witnessed the collision or had dashcam footage, and urged them to contact Warrnambool Police
Earlier:
A fiery crash on the Princes Highway west of Port Fairy on Sunday evening has left multiple victims with at least one requiring extraction from their vehicle.
A Victoria State Emergency Service spokesperson said a call came in at 5.02pm about the incident, saying the two-vehicle collision had left an occupant pinned. They also said Warrnambool's HEMS4 helicopter had attended the crash and transferred a patient to the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
At least one other ambulance vehicle was also on scene, along with a vehicle from the Port Fairy SES unit and a Country Fire Authority vehicle and multiple police vehicles.
The SES spokesperson said by 6.30pm personnel were clearing the scene.
